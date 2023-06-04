June 5



1981 -- President Chun Doo-hwan proposes a summit with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Il-sung. On July 1 of that year, Kim rejected Chun's proposal.



2005 -- South Korean pitcher Park Chan-ho earns his 100th major league win, marking yet another milestone since his U.S. debut in 1994. Park, the first South Korean Major League Baseball player, becomes the second Asian to attain the feat after Japanese pitcher Hideo Nomo.



2007 -- The 6th Asia Cooperation Dialogue, attended by 30 regional nations, opens in Seoul to discuss ways to close the information gap and increase economic and security cooperation.



2014 -- In the first nationwide elections under President Park Geun-hye, the ruling Saenuri Party wins eight of the 17 key races for big-city mayors and provincial governors, with the main opposition New Politics Alliance for Democracy clinching the other nine posts, including the Seoul mayorship. The polls are seen as a test of public support for the conservative administration, which had drawn heavy fire for its botched handling of the sinking of the Sewol ferry in April that claimed the lives of more than 300 people.



2016 -- South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se arrives in Cuba to attend a regional summit, marking the first time Seoul's top diplomat has visited the Caribbean state.



2019 -- Texas Rangers' Choo Shin-soo, 36, achieves his 200th home run of his career to become the first Asian player in Major League Baseball to achieve the feat.

(END)