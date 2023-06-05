SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 2.



Korean-language dailies

-- President Yoon considering rejecting Supreme Court justice candidates (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party proposes bill to guarantee equal pay for equal work (Kookmin Daily)

-- NGOs involved in subsidy-related corruption worth 31.4 bln won (Donga Ilbo)

-- Election watchdog likely to face police investigation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to recover 31.4 bln won in subsidies illegally given to NGOs (Segye Times)

-- China erased traces of 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon Jae-in gov't's solar energy policy keeps S. Korea from running cheaper nuclear power plants (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Koreans concerned over U.S.-oriented foreign policy: poll (Hankyoreh)

-- Cover story: S. Korea's youngest inmate on death row (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to reform decision-making process on minimum wage (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Construction costs likely to surge due to 'zero energy' policy (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North Korea condemns UNSC, IMO (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- S. Korea, Japan agree to bury hatchet on radar dispute, boost data sharing (Korea Herald)

-- S. Korea, Japan agree to prevent recurrence of radar dispute (Korea Times)

