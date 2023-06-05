Go to Contents
Yoon orders stern crackdown on NGOs misusing government subsidies

08:54 June 05, 2023

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered a stern crackdown on corruption involving government subsidies to civil organizations and a full recovery of misused funds, his spokesperson said Monday.

Yoon issued the instruction after an audit of about 12,000 civil organizations given government subsidies over the past three years found a total of 1,865 cases of irregularities involving about 31.4 billion won (US$24 million), presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said.

view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

