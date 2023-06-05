The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



Seoul shares trim earlier gains late Mon. morning amid hope of Fed's rate pause

SEOUL -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier gains late Monday morning as investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve not to raise interest rates this month due to signs of slackening in the U.S. labor market.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.99 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,612.35 as of 11:20 a.m.



(LEAD) Yoon orders stern crackdown on civil organizations misusing government subsidies

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered a stern crackdown on corruption involving government subsidies to civil organizations and a full recovery of misused funds, his spokesperson said Monday.

Yoon issued the instruction after an audit of government subsidies given to about 12,000 civil organizations over the past three years found a total of 1,865 cases of irregularities involving about 31.4 billion won (US$24 million), presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said.



(LEAD) S. Korea beat Nigeria to advance to semifinals at FIFA U-20 World Cup

SEOUL -- South Korea have advanced to the semifinals at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, moving within a win of reaching the championship match for the second consecutive tournament.

Choi Seok-hyun headed in the match's only goal early in extra time, as South Korea knocked off Nigeria 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the tournament at Santiago del Estero Stadium in Santiago del Estero, northern Argentina, on Sunday (local time).



S. Korea voices regret over N. Korea's threat to forgo prior notice for future satellite launch

SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday expressed regret over the North's threat to forgo prior notice to an international maritime safety agency when launching its purported military spy satellite in the future.

Following a botched attempt to launch what the North claims to be a satellite-carrying rocket last week, the country condemned the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on Sunday for adopting a resolution denouncing its rocket launch and hinted that it may not notify the organization for future launches.



Imported car sales fall 9.2 pct in May on lack of supply volumes

SEOUL -- Sales of imported vehicles in South Korea fell 9.2 percent last month from a year earlier due mainly to lack of supplies in some brands, an industry association said Monday.

The number of newly registered imported vehicles came to 21,339 units in May, down from 23,512 units a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.



Opposition lawmaker searched over suspected leak of justice minister's personal info

SEOUL -- Police seized the mobile phone of Rep. Choe Kang-wook of the main opposition Democratic Party on Monday in a raid conducted as part of an investigation into the alleged leak of personal information of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.

Investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency confiscated Choe's phone in front of his home in the city of Yongin, south of Seoul, and were trying to search his office at the National Assembly, officials said.



Kia hires former BMW designer John Buckingham

SEOUL -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday it has hired a former BMW exterior designer in the latest move to strengthen its design capabilities.

John Buckingham began serving as head of Kia Next Design Exterior Group on June 1 after spending 18 years as exterior designer at luxury car brands, such as BMW, Bentley Motors and Faraday Future, the company said in a statement.

