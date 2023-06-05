Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #girl group #Fromis_9 #first LP

Girl group Fromis_9 drops first LP

14:40 June 05, 2023

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Fromis_9 released its first full-length album Monday, five years after its debut in 2018.

The album, "Unlock My World," captures one's will to show his or her true self to the world without trying to live up to the expectations of others, according to the band's agency, Pledis Entertainment.

Including the main track, "#menow," the LP has 10 songs of diverse genres.

The song "#menow" captivates listeners with its sophisticated rhythms, complemented by the graceful vocals and lush harmonies of the members, the agency added.

view larger image K-pop girl group Fromis_9 is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop girl group Fromis_9 is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK