(LEAD) New head of DP innovation committee resigns amid controversy over past remarks

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The newly appointed head of a special innovation committee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said Monday he is resigning following controversy over his past remarks, including a claim that North Korea's 2010 sinking of the South Korean naval ship Cheonan was fabricated.

Lee Rae-kyung announced his resignation just nine hours after DP leader Lee Jae-myung said Lee was appointed to head the committee newly formed to help turn around the party's image amid a slew of scandals.

"As a citizen, I made the difficult decision to take charge of the innovation committee with the determination to contribute to opening a new future for the Republic of Korea through change in the Democratic Party," Lee Rae-kyung said in a notice to the press.

"However, I find it very regrettable that the judgment and opinion of a private person became the subject of a witch hunt-type political dispute," he said, adding he intends to voluntarily refuse the job of committee chief, as continued controversy would become a burden to the DP.

Lee is the honorary chair of The Tomorrow, a progressive civic group, and a career civil activist who served leadership positions in various left-leaning civic groups.

He was also involved in the establishment of a new party with Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo in 2014.

The innovation committee comes amid mounting calls for party reform, following a series of scandals, including a cash-for-vote campaign involving former party leader Song Young-gil and a cryptocurrency scandal involving Rep. Kim Nam-kuk.

Following such scandals, the DP had pledged last month to form an organization for party reform.

Critics raised concerns over Lee's appointment, pointing out his past remarks seen as anti-American and left-leaning, such as a claim that North Korea's 2010 sinking of the South Korean naval ship Cheonan was fabricated.

The DP's top spokesperson dispelled such concerns, saying they came when Lee was not entitled to any role within the party and that he will be able to control his language once the innovation committee kicks off.



Lee Rae-kyung, the honorary chair of The Tommorrow, a left leaning civic group, is seen in this undated photo provided by the Democratic Party on June 5, 2023.

