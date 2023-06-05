Top S. Korean, German generals discuss military cooperation, war in Ukraine

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum met with the top German general in Seoul on Monday to discuss regional security, the war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperation, his office said.

During the meeting at the JCS headquarters, Kim and German Inspector General of the Armed Forces Gen. Carsten Breuer voiced concerns over the prolonged war in Ukraine and agreed to join efforts for stability in Europe and world peace, according to the JCS.

They also concurred that the two countries should further expand the scope of bilateral cooperation for stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Kim extended his gratitude to Germany and the international community, saying their "resolute" implementation of sanctions on North Korea has contributed to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. He also asked for continued support for Seoul's policy for peace.

"The meeting is expected to deepen and expand military exchanges and cooperation between the ROK JCS and the German Defense Staff," the JCS said in a press release.



view larger image South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (R) and his German counterpart, Gen. Carsten Breuer, hold talks at the JCS headquarters in Seoul on June 5, 2023, in this photo released by the JCS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)