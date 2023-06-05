The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



(2nd LD) Yoon orders stern crackdown on civil organizations misusing government subsidies

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered a stern crackdown on corruption involving government subsidies to civil organizations and a full recovery of misused funds, his spokesperson said Monday.

Yoon issued the instruction after an audit of government subsidies given to about 12,000 civil organizations over the past three years found a total of 1,865 cases of irregularities involving about 31.4 billion won (US$24 million), presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said.



(LEAD) S. Korea launches upgraded veterans ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea officially launched the upgraded veterans affairs ministry on Monday, in a show of its renewed commitment to commemorating and honoring those who sacrificed themselves for the nation.

The upgrade of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs (MPVA) from the previous sub-ministry level to full-fledged ministry status was among the 110 policy tasks pursued by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration launched in May last year.



Yoon vows to take care of overseas Koreans in ceremony launching new agency

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Monday to thoroughly take care of Koreans living overseas, including those who left their home country when it was impoverished and remitted their earnings to help lay the foundation of the country's economic modernization.

Yoon made the remark during the launching ceremony of the Overseas Koreans Agency, a new government agency headquartered in the western port city of Incheon, tasked with supporting overseas Koreans.



(LEAD) Opposition lawmaker searched over suspected leak of justice minister's personal info

SEOUL -- Police seized the mobile phone of Rep. Choe Kang-wook of the main opposition Democratic Party on Monday in a raid conducted as part of an investigation into the alleged leak of personal information of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.

Investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency confiscated Choe's phone in front of his home in the city of Yongin, south of Seoul, and searched his office at the National Assembly to seize other evidence, officials said.



Gov't to abolish 30-yr period of prescription for death sentence

SEOUL -- The government will push to scrap the period of extinctive prescription for the death penalty, currently set at 30 years, through legal revision, the Ministry of Justice said Monday.

An amendment to the Criminal Act passed the Cabinet meeting on the day to eliminate clauses that exempt death-row convicts from the execution of the death sentence after 30 years, the ministry said.



Top S. Korean, German generals discuss military cooperation, war in Ukraine

SEOUL -- South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum met with the top German general in Seoul on Monday to discuss regional security, the war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperation, his office said.

During the meeting at the JCS headquarters, Kim and German Inspector General of the Armed Forces Gen. Carsten Breuer voiced concerns over the prolonged war in Ukraine and agreed to join efforts for stability in Europe and world peace, according to the JCS.



Foreigners to be allowed to invest in S. Korean stock market without prior registration starting Dec.

SEOUL -- Foreign investors will be allowed to buy South Korean stocks and bonds without prior registration starting December, the state financial regulator said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet approved a revision of an enforcement decree to abolish the 30-year-old foreign investor registration system that requires foreigners to register with the authorities to trade local stocks, according to the Financial Services Commission (FSC).



S. Korean, U.S. veterans of Korean War to reunite in Seoul ahead of 73rd war anniv.

SEOUL -- Around 160 South Korean and U.S. veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War will reunite in Seoul this month, ahead of the war's 73rd anniversary, organizers said Monday.

A total of six veterans who will fly in from the United States and 150 South Korean veterans will attend a set of commemorative events to be hosted by the Saeeden Church in Yongin, 40 kilometers south of Seoul, from June 17-22 in Seoul and various other cities.

