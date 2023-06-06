Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:08 June 06, 2023

SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- New head of DP innovation committee resigns 9 hrs after appointment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Worst drought fuels concerns across globe (Kookmin Daily)
-- Over 10 bln won in gov't subsidies to regional education offices squandered (Donga Ilbo)
-- Election watchdog spent 25 bln won over 12 years in dispatching officials overseas (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Head of DP innovation committee resigns amid controversy over past remarks (Segye Times)
-- Innovation committee chief selected by Lee Jae-myung resigns after 9 hrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung under fire for recommending scandal-ridden innovation committee chief (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Repeated search over 'sharing confirmation hearing data', gagging parliament, press (Hankyoreh)
-- DP innovation committee chief resigns after 9 hrs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Naver's search technology installed in Japan's biggest portal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Conglomerates line up to scout 'power influencers' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon pledges mores support for diaspora (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Overseas Koreans Agency chance to create global business hub: Yoon (Korea Herald)
-- Agency launched to offer exclusive support for overseas Koreans (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK