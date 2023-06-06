S. Korea's 5G users top 30 mln in April: data

SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The number of smartphone users on 5G mobile networks had topped 30 million as of April for the first time since the service was commercialized in 2019, data showed Tuesday.

The total number of 5G users reached 30.02 million in April, accounting for 38.1 percent of the total 78.79 million mobile subscriptions in the country, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

SK Telecom Co., the country's largest mobile carrier by subscriptions, had the most 5G users at 14.35 million as of April, followed by KT Corp. at 90.02 million and LG Uplus Corp. at 64.37 million, the data showed.

The number of mobile users subscribed to 4G networks in South Korea rose to 46.31 million in April, accounting for 58 percent of mobile subscriptions. SK Telecom led the market with 15.79 million subscribers.



