Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS YouTube views

'Dynamite' tops 1.7 bln YouTube views to become most-watched BTS MV

14:53 June 06, 2023

SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop superband BTS' 2020 megahit single "Dynamite" has topped 1.7 billion YouTube views, becoming the most-viewed music video by the boy group, its agency said Tuesday.

The "Dynamite" music video surpassed the threshold on YouTube at 8:37 p.m. on Monday, becoming the first music video by BTS to achieve the feat, BigHit Music said.

"Dynamite" is an upbeat disco pop song carrying a message of hope. It was released in August 2020 in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The single topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart as the first K-pop piece to do so and brought the group its first Grammy nomination.

Including "Dynamite," BTS has 39 music videos that topped 100 million YouTube views.

view larger image This image provided by BigHit Music shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image provided by BigHit Music shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK