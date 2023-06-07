Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked event next month in S. Korea

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will hold the summer edition of its Galaxy Unpacked event on its home turf for the first time.

The South Korean tech giant said it will hold the biannual event at the Convention and Exhibition Center in southern Seoul during the last week of July, though it did not specify the date.

This summer, Samsung is set to unveil its latest foldable phones, a segment that the company wants to make another pillar of its flagship smartphone series. The headliners will be the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6.

With the upcoming Unpacked in Seoul, "Samsung is shifting its direction for Unpacked for foldable devices to focus on different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event," Samsung said.

"This year, Seoul was selected because of its role in influencing global trends with its dynamic culture and innovation, while it also reflects Samsung's strong confidence in the foldable category," it added.

Samsung used to hold its Galaxy Unpacked events -- where the world's largest smartphone maker unveils latest flagship Galaxy devices -- in Europe or the United States in February and August.

In February, Samsung held the event in San Francisco to introduce three models of the Galaxy S23 series -- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and a luxury model Galaxy S23 Ultra -- and Galaxy Book3 laptops, among others.

With the launch last month of Google's first foldable smartphone, the strongest rival yet against Samsung's foldables, the South Korean tech giant had been widely expected to advance the second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year by a few weeks to consolidate its leading position in the premium market.

Last week, Lee Young-hee, president of the Global Marketing Center for Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) division, said, "Seoul is meaningful and important," when pressed about the venue for the upcoming global event, in the strongest implication yet from the tech giant that Seoul was high on the list for the biannual event.



view larger image Roh Tae-moon, president of Samsung Electronics' Mobile eXperience business, shows new Galaxy S23 phones during the Unpacked event at Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Feb. 1, 2023, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

