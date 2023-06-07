N. Korean premier sends condolence message to India's prime minister over rail disaster

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's Premier Kim Tok-hun has sent a message of condolence to India's prime minister over last week's deadly train crash in the country, state media reported Wednesday.

Three trains collided in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday, killing at least 288 people, according to foreign media reports.

In the message sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Kim expressed "deep sympathy and condolences" to the bereaved families and victims, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim also voiced hope that the Indian government will handle the aftermath of the accident as soon as possible and stabilize the lives of those who were affected, it said.

India has maintained relatively close ties with North Korea after formally establishing relations with Seoul and Pyongyang in 1973 and pursuing a non-aligned, neutral policy.



view larger image This file photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 9, 2022, shows the country's Premier Kim Tok-hun making a speech in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

