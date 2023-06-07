Yoon hails S. Korea's election as UNSC member as 'victory of global diplomacy'

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday hailed South Korea's election as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a "victory of global diplomacy," his spokesperson said.

South Korea won the seat after garnering 180 votes from 192 member states at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

"Our entry as a nonpermanent member with the consent of 180 nations out of 192 U.N. member states is a victory of global diplomacy," Yoon said, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

South Korea will serve a two-year term from 2024-25, its third time on the council as one of 10 nonpermanent members.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)