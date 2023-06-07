SK Signet completes construction of its first U.S. plant

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Signet Inc., a South Korean electric vehicle (EV) charger maker, said Wednesday it has completed the construction of its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. state of Texas and the plant will go into full operation next month.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the manufacturing facility in Plano on Monday (U.S. time), joined by key company and state government officials, including Adriana Cruz, the executive director of economic development and tourism for the Texas governor's office, Plano Mayor John Muns and SK Signet CEO Shin Jung-ho, according to SK Signet.

"SK Signet has been playing a significant role in building the EV charging infrastructure in the U.S.," Shin said in his speech at the ceremony.

"I am thrilled to be opening this facility in Texas ... I am looking forward to an even higher level of partnership for our mutual benefit both here in Texas and throughout the United States."

The chargers from the Plano facility will be installed at public charging operators, gas stations and convenience stores that are expanding their services, and also supplied to commercial companies that run EV fleets.

SK Signet, the No. 1 EV charger provider in the U.S., said in November last year that it was building the Texas plant as its first overseas manufacturing facility, where it will be producing 10,000 units of its most up-to-date 400-kilowatt ultrafast V2 chargers a year.

The V2 charger is designed to charge an EV from 20 percent to 80 percent in 15 minutes, three minutes faster than existing chargers.

SK Signet supplies its products to major EV charging station operators in the U.S., like Electrify America and EVgo.

It plans to expand the run rate of the Texas plant by another 10,000 by 2025, which will ramp up its annual production capacity to 50,000 units with the output from its main domestic factory in South Korea's southwest.



view larger image Officials from SK Signet Inc. and the Texas state government, including SK Signet CEO Shin Jung-ho (5th from L), Adriana Cruz (6th from L), the executive director of economic development and tourism for the Texas governor's office, and Yu Jeong-joon (7th from L), SK Group vice chairman and head of U.S. government and corporate affairs, pose for a photo during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for SK Signet's manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas, on June 5, 2023, in this photo provided by SK Signet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)