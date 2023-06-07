Rights watchdog says residents near THAAD base show unstable mental health

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Residents living near a military base hosting an advanced U.S. missile defense system in southeastern South Korea are showing high levels of mental health instability, the state human rights watchdog said Wednesday, calling for swift government countermeasures.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) said it has raised the need for the government to devise measures to support the mental health of the residents of Soseong-ri village, located adjacent to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery base in Seongju, 214 kilometers southeast of Seoul.



view larger image This file photo taken in December 2022 shows Seongju residents and activists rallying in front of a court in Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to oppose police crackdowns on anti-THAAD protesters. (Yonhap)

The THAAD deployment was approved in April 2017 for a former golf course in Seongju, triggering fierce protests from some local residents and anti-war activists.

The NHRCK said it conducted a basic mental health survey of 10 Soseong-ri residents between June and August last year and all of them showed a high level of instability. Seven people exhibited symptoms of depression, with five of them showing severe levels of depression, it argued.

Moreover, nine out of the 10 were on the verge of developing post-traumatic stress disorder and had difficulty sleeping due to the symptoms, the agency noted.

"The sustained circumstances experienced by the village residents in the process of anti-THAAD protests that began in July 2016 appear to have negatively affected their mental health," it said.

The NHRCK said it has delivered its opinions to the defense minister, the governor and police chief of North Gyeongsang Province, to which Seongju belongs, and the Sejongju county head late last month.

But the agency added that it has dismissed a petition from some Seongju residents and civic activists against police crackdowns on anti-THAAD protesters, saying the police's interventions in their protest rallies cannot be seen as unjust from the standpoint of national security.

