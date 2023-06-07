The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



(3rd LD) S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25

NEW YORK/SEOUL -- South Korea was elected Tuesday as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a two-year term, expanding its foothold in the U.N. body to better address the North Korean issue and other global security challenges.

As the only candidate nation in Asia, Seoul was chosen in a vote at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, returning to the UNSC in 11 years after last sitting on the council in 2013-14. South Korea won the seat after garnering 180 votes among 192 member states during the assembly.

S. Korea to lift set of regulations to induce 300 bln won of investment

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to lift a set of industrial regulations to try to induce combined private investment worth 300 billion won (US$231 million), the finance ministry said Wednesday.

The plan, the fifth of its kind, will lift hurdles for five investment projects, including construction of production lines, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked event next month in S. Korea

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will hold the summer edition of its Galaxy Unpacked event on its home turf for the first time.

The South Korean tech giant said it will hold the biannual event at the Convention and Exhibition Center in southern Seoul during the last week of July, though it did not specify the date.

S. Korea holds roll-out ceremony for 1st FA-50GF fighter for Poland

SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday held a roll-out ceremony for the first FA-50GF light attack aircraft to be exported to Poland, in a symbolic display of the two countries' growing cooperation in the arms industry.

Under the theme of "Firm Commitment, Secure Future," the ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, in Sacheon, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul.

Yongsan Ward office chief granted bail 5 mths after being arrested over deadly crowd crush

SEOUL -- Park Hee-young, the chief of the Yongsan Ward office in Seoul, was granted bail Wednesday five months after she was arrested on charges of professional negligence related to the Itaewon crowd crush last year.

Park had been standing trial in detention on charges of shoddy emergency response and disaster prevention measures to the Oct. 29 crowd crush in Yongsan's Itaewon area which killed 159 people. She was arrested on Dec. 26.

Netflix co-CEO to visit S. Korea this month: sources

SEOUL -- Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos plans to visit South Korea later this month to meet with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and other key officials, sources said Wednesday.

Sarandos is expected to visit the country for two days from June 20, about two months after the U.S. streaming service announced plans to invest US$2.5 billion in South Korea following a meeting between the co-CEO and President Yoon Suk Yeol in Washington in April.

JYP founder to work as guest commentator for NBA finals on S. Korean cable

SEOUL -- Park Jin-young, founder of the K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment and a successful solo artist himself, will serve as a guest color commentator for the NBA Finals on South Korean cable this weekend.

SPOTV, which holds NBA rights in South Korea, announced Wednesday that Park will be in the studio for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, which tips off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Seoul time.

