Netflix series 'Bloodhounds' presents adrenaline-packed bromance action

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Netflix original series "Bloodhounds" tells a bromance action story in which two young boxers get involved in the private loan business and fight against bad guys, its director said Wednesday.

Based on a popular webtoon of the same title, "Bloodhounds" is the first TV series directed by Kim Joo-hwan, who took the helm of "Midnight Runners" (2017) and "The Divine Fury" (2019).

The eight-part series follows two promising boxers (played by Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi) who set foot in the world of private loans and fight against ruthless loan sharks.



The promotional poster of Netflix original series "Bloodhounds"

Director Kim said he decided to dramatize the original webtoon as it tells a relatable story of people who suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic when illegal loan sharks were rampant.

"I enjoyed reading the original work. It had a core plot that I couldn't resist," Kim said in a press conference. "By dealing with deep pain against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, I thought many people could relate to the story and enjoy it."

Woo said his second work with Kim after "The Divine Fury" was full of challenges, but he enjoyed portraying an aspiring boxer's coming-of-age story and strong chemistry with his co-star Lee.

"It was a challenge for me to do boxing from start to finish. There was a point where I wondered what kind of pleasure it would bring when visualized," Woo said.

Lee said he joined the project as he was attracted to the bromance story.

"I enjoyed watching 'Midnight Runners' and felt a similar vibe in ('Bloodhounds'). I thought this would be fun," he said.

"Bloodhounds" will be released Friday.

