Doosanfc 30,800 DN 100
LG Display 16,410 UP 20
Kangwonland 18,180 DN 10
NAVER 205,000 UP 500
Kakao 57,400 UP 300
NCsoft 315,000 DN 5,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,400 0
COSMAX 87,100 DN 1,500
KIWOOM 95,000 UP 700
DSME 29,050 UP 250
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,870 DN 340
DWEC 4,330 DN 25
KEPCO KPS 34,900 UP 100
LG H&H 539,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 746,000 UP 23,000
KEPCO E&C 70,300 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 35,200 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,800 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,250 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 125,700 DN 1,500
Celltrion 170,400 DN 1,800
TKG Huchems 23,100 DN 400
JB Financial Group 8,600 UP 20
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,900 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,400 UP 200
KIH 55,900 DN 300
GS 38,900 DN 200
LIG Nex1 80,400 UP 500
Fila Holdings 38,650 UP 1,950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,100 DN 3,900
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,900 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,585 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 107,200 UP 600
FOOSUNG 13,930 UP 200
SK Innovation 206,500 UP 6,800
POONGSAN 41,350 0
KBFinancialGroup 48,400 DN 150
Hansae 16,120 DN 210
Youngone Corp 48,150 UP 450
CSWIND 84,400 UP 1,300
(MORE)
- DP leader says he takes responsibility for controversial appointment of innovation committee chief
- Yoon attends groundbreaking ceremony for high-speed railroad
- NEC reportedly mulls partial acceptance of state audit over hiring scandal
- Ex-DP leader Song again turned away after voluntary appearance for questioning