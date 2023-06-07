Yoon takes part in rice planting with young farmers

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a rice field in the southern county of Buyeo on Wednesday and took part in rice planting with young farmers, his office said.
This was his second visit to a rice field after he took part in harvesting rice in the central city of Sangju last October.
Yoon rode on a rice-planting machine and also watched a self-driving rice-planting machine at work.
The presidential office said the new machine, which recently became the first self-driving farm machine to pass a state inspection, will help solve the problems of an aging population and workforce shortages in rural villages.
