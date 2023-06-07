Go to Contents
Yoon takes part in rice planting with young farmers

16:42 June 07, 2023

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a rice field in the southern county of Buyeo on Wednesday and took part in rice planting with young farmers, his office said.

This was his second visit to a rice field after he took part in harvesting rice in the central city of Sangju last October.

Yoon rode on a rice-planting machine and also watched a self-driving rice-planting machine at work.

The presidential office said the new machine, which recently became the first self-driving farm machine to pass a state inspection, will help solve the problems of an aging population and workforce shortages in rural villages.

view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) operates a machine to plant rice seedlings as he takes part in rice planting at a paddy in Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province, central South Korea, on June 7, 2023, in this photo released by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) operates a machine to plant rice seedlings as he takes part in rice planting at a paddy in Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province, central South Korea, on June 7, 2023, in this photo released by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

