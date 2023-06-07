S. Korean, Israeli FMs discuss bilateral cooperation in trade, science technology

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Israel held consultations Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties in the areas of trade, science technology and startups, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

During their talks held in Seoul, Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, agreed that the two countries have developed substantial cooperation in various fields since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1962.

The two sides expressed their commitment to expand economic cooperation based on their bilateral free trade agreement, which was ratified last year.

Park also expressed hopes for further cooperation in the areas of startups and science technology. Cohen proposed continuing their partnership by creating synergy between South Korea's outstanding manufacturing capabilities and Israel's cutting-edge technologies.



