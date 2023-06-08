Go to Contents
3 seriously injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang

10:07 June 08, 2023

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 8 (Yonhap) -- An escalator ran reversely at a subway station in Bundang, south of Seoul, on Thursday, leaving three people injured seriously, police said.

The accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. when the upwards escalator leading to exit 2 of Sunae Station on the Bundang Line reversed and went downward, according to the police and fire authorities.

Three people were transported to a hospital after sustaining serious injuries on the back and legs. Eleven others were under treatment for minor injuries.

Authorities were looking into the exact cause of the accident.

view larger image This image shows Sunae Station on the Bundang Line. (Yonhap)

This image shows Sunae Station on the Bundang Line. (Yonhap)

