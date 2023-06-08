Seoul shares down late Thu. morning amid rate hike woes

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded lower late Thursday morning, as investors await key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate decision next week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had gone down 9.17 points, or 0.35 percent, as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, Wall Street closed mixed, as a recent market rally, driven by an artificial intelligence boom, paused. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.27 percent, while the S&P 500 shed 0.38 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.29 percent.

Traders are on their toes ahead of the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May and the results of the Fed's two-day rate decision meeting, starting June 13.

Overnight, the Bank of Canada raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent amid stubbornly high inflation, and concerns are growing the Fed might follow suit.

In Seoul, large-cap issues fell across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.99 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. inched down 0.05 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia fell 0.61 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.66 percent, and Samsung SDI retreated 1.22 percent. Chemical firm LG Chem went down 0.54 percent.

Among gainers, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix inched up 0.28 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,306.7 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 2.9 won from the previous session's close.

