(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang

SEONGNAM, South Korea -- An escalator ran reversely at a subway station in Bundang, south of Seoul, on Thursday, leaving 14 people injured, police said.

The accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. when the upwards escalator leading to exit 2 of Sunae Station on the Bundang Line reversed suddenly and went backward for several seconds, according to police and fire authorities.



Forced labor victim withdraws request for Japanese firms' asset liquidation

SEOUL -- A surviving victim of Japan's wartime forced labor has withdrawn a request for a court order to dispose of assets of Japanese firms after accepting the Seoul government's compensation plan, sources said Monday.

In landmark rulings in 2018, the Supreme Court ordered Japanese firms, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Nippon Steel Corp., to compensate 15 South Koreans they hired for forced labor while Korea was under Japan's colonial rule.



S. Korea to revise down 2023 growth outlook from 1.6 pct: finance chief

SEOUL -- The South Korean government is likely to slightly lower its 2023 growth outlook from the current 1.6 percent, the finance minister said Thursday, amid weak exports and a slower economic recovery.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said the government plans to come up with a revised growth forecast at the end of June or early July.



KBS CEO says he will resign if gov't withdraws push for separation of license fee collection

SEOUL -- The chief of South Korea's public broadcaster KBS said Thursday he will resign if the government withdraws its decision to separate the collection of television license fees from electricity bills, a move that would deprive the broadcaster of a key source of revenue.

KBS CEO Kim Eui-cheol, who was appointed under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, made the remark after the presidential office said Monday it has recommended the state broadcasting watchdog and the industry ministry amend laws to separate the state broadcaster's license fees from electricity bills.



Opposition leader to hold dinner meeting with Chinese Amb. Xing

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was to visit the residence of Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming on Thursday for a dinner meeting expected to discuss Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The meeting comes as the administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol has been seeking to bring South Korea closer to the United States and Japan in a key policy departure from the preceding Moon Jae-in administration.



Some 3,000 home rental scam suspects nabbed in 10-month police crackdown

SEOUL -- A 10-month-long special crackdown on home rental scams netted the apprehension of nearly 3,000 suspects nationwide, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Thursday, highlighting the seriousness of the social problem afflicting low-income households.

The NPA said a total of 2,895 "jeonse" scam suspects were detained in the crackdown conducted from July 25 last year to May 28 and 288 of them were put under formal arrests.



PPP refers opposition lawmaker to ethics committee over remarks about Cheonan's captain

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) referred an opposition lawmaker to the parliamentary ethics committee Thursday for making insulting remarks about the captain of the warship Cheonan sunk in a 2010 North Korean attack.

Rep. Kwon Chil-seung, senior spokesperson of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), said earlier this week that the Cheonan's captain, Choi Won-il, knows no shame even after "killing all his subordinates," accusing him of failing to fend off the North Korean attack.



N. Korea says it 'never recognizes' IMO resolution condemning its missile launches

SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday it "rejects and never recognizes" the latest resolution adopted by an international maritime safety agency denouncing the North's missile launches following its attempt to launch a spy satellite.

A spokesperson at the North's Maritime Administration denounced the resolution by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as "unfair and illegal" and demanded the agency reflect the North's stance in its official document, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



Tom Cruise to visit Seoul on June 29 to promote 'Mission: Impossible 7'

SEOUL -- American actor Tom Cruise will visit Seoul on June 29 to promote his new film, "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One," its local distributor said Thursday.

Director Christopher McQuarrie will accompany Cruise along with other cast members, including Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby and Pom Klementieff, to attend press conference and red carpet events during their stay, Lotte Entertainment said.

