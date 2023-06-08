Doosan Bears release pitcher Dylan File

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The Doosan Bears announced Thursday they have released starter Dylan File, cutting ties with the former major league pitcher after only two starts.

The Bears said they have asked the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) to place File on waivers. The 27-year-old right-hander leaves South Korea with a 0-1 record and an 8.00 ERA in two outings covering nine innings.

File, who signed for US$650,000 in November, missed the first month of the 2023 season after getting struck in the head by a line drive during spring training in Australia in late February.



In this file photo from May 11, 2023, Doosan Bears starter Dylan File pitches against the Lotte Giants during the bottom of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

He made his long-awaited KBO debut on May 4, and allowed five runs on five hits, including two home runs, against the Hanwha Eagles.

File started for the second time seven days later, and gave up four runs -- one unearned -- on five hits in five frames versus the Lotte Giants.

File then started experiencing elbow problems. The Bears initially said the injury wasn't serious and File began playing catch on May 23. But the team's patience ultimately ran out, and they will now be seeking a replacement to join Dominican ace Raul Alcantara at the top of their rotation.

KBO teams can each sign a maximum three foreign players, but no more than two pitchers.

File is the fourth foreign players to be cut this KBO season, following Burch Smith and Brian O'Grady of the Hanwha Eagles and Enny Romero of the SSG Landers.



