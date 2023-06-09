(Yonhap Interview) UNSC virtually 'paralyzed' in dealing with N.K. provocations; S. Korea to urge China, Russia to play constructive role: FM

By Chang Dong-woo

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat has said the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) remains essentially paralyzed in terms of dealing with illegal provocations by North Korea, and stressed Seoul's intention to urge China and Russia to play a constructive role within the system.

In an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, Foreign Minister Park Jin noted the UNSC as being the "highest decision-making body of the U.N." but that its functions are "virtually paralyzed in regards to dealing with illegal provocations (by the North)."

The minister was apparently alluding to repeated oppositions by China and Russia, two of the five permanent members of the council with veto power, to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang over evolving threats.

Pyongyang fired 69 ballistic missiles in 2022 alone, setting a new annual record of ballistic missile tests that far exceeded the previous record of 25.



view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks during an interview with Yonhap News Agency at his office in Seoul on June 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I believe that continuing in this manner is not desirable for international peace and security," Park said.

The minister added that Seoul, which was newly elected as a nonpermanent member of the council for 2024-25, intends to "urge China and Russia to play a constructive role" to address the North's threats from both inside and outside the council.

This marks the third time for South Korea to serve as one of the 10 nonpermanent UNSC members. It first held a seat during the 1996-97 term. Since then, the country has seen a dramatic growth in its stature and strength on the global stage, Park assessed.

He noted that with South Korea's election to the Security Council, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's "Global Pivotal State" diplomacy has moved into full gear and that Seoul should become more engaged diplomatically with the international community backed by its enhanced national strength.

The Global Pivotal State is the foreign policy slogan of the Yoon administration, highlighting the country's commitment to playing a more active role in tackling regional and global challenges.

Park said it was imperative for Seoul to "fulfill the responsibilities and obligations embedded in the spirit of the U.N. Charter, such as those of peace, human rights and development."

On the likely trilateral summit involving South Korea, the United States and Japan in Washington later this year, Park said the exact timing of the gathering has yet to be determined. He expected related consultations to proceed while taking into consideration each country's situation.



view larger image In this file photo, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of their three-way talks in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Park said he expects Yoon, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida, respectively, to discuss various current issues based on common interests and benefits in their prospective meeting.

On South Korea's alliance with the U.S., which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, Park said ensuring the establishment and joint operation of their envisioned new Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) was a key priority of the government.

Park, however, added he did not rule out the possibility of cooperating with friendly nations in the region, such as Japan, in responding to the shared threats of North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities if necessary.

"Once the NCG between South Korea and the U.S. is well established, I believe that it would be possible to discuss such a cooperative relationship with Japan as well," he said.

On the prospects of inter-Korean dialogue, Park said South Korea "is always open for talks with North Korea."



view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (L) speaks during an interview with Yonhap News Agency at his office in Seoul on June 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Observers, in particular, are keeping close tabs on whether Park meets with North Korea's top diplomat, Choe Son-hui, at this year's ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) expected to be held next month in Indonesia.

"I do not want to speculate on whether North Korean officials will attend this year's ARF or not. However, if there is an opportunity for dialogue with North Korea, I would like to engage in open and frank discussions on measures to achieve progress in denuclearization based on my government's 'Audacious Initiative,'" Park said.

The initiative, publicly proposed by Yoon last year, promises to offer economic incentives to North Korea in return for Pyongyang's commitment to denuclearization.

Regarding Japan's plan to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the minister said the government's priority at the moment was to wait for the results of the recent on-site visit by South Korean experts and that by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"(The government) will announce the results of a comprehensive safety assessment. If there are any issues identified during the safety review, we will raise them with the Japanese side and engage in sufficient consultations," Park said.

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)