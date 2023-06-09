SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 9.



Korean-language dailies

-- Betrayal of real estate agents (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Nobody knew lonely death of a 50-something man despite warning signs (Kookmin Daily)

-- As reliance on China's supply chain wanes, foreigners increased investment in S. Korea (Donga Ilbo)

-- Labor, justice ministries differ over visas for migrant maids from Southeast Asian nations (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Six out of 10 jeonse scam victims were in their 20s and 30s (Segye Times)

-- Chinese ambassador says 'forces that bet on America's victory will certainly regret later on' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon declares all-out war to protect semiconductor industry in crisis (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Presidential office blames labor unions after presidential advisory board for labor policies faces deadlock (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea's demographic shock looms amid low birth rate (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Provincial governments hamper new development projects (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Average Seoul apartment prices rise for 3rd consecutive week (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Seoul, Tokyo to discuss currency swap line (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Minister turns to AI classes to cool competition in education (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon's labor reform sputters as key union exits talks (Korea Times)

(END)