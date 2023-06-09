Go to Contents
06:58 June 09, 2023

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Betrayal of real estate agents (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Nobody knew lonely death of a 50-something man despite warning signs (Kookmin Daily)
-- As reliance on China's supply chain wanes, foreigners increased investment in S. Korea (Donga Ilbo)
-- Labor, justice ministries differ over visas for migrant maids from Southeast Asian nations (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Six out of 10 jeonse scam victims were in their 20s and 30s (Segye Times)
-- Chinese ambassador says 'forces that bet on America's victory will certainly regret later on' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon declares all-out war to protect semiconductor industry in crisis (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Presidential office blames labor unions after presidential advisory board for labor policies faces deadlock (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's demographic shock looms amid low birth rate (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Provincial governments hamper new development projects (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Average Seoul apartment prices rise for 3rd consecutive week (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul, Tokyo to discuss currency swap line (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Minister turns to AI classes to cool competition in education (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's labor reform sputters as key union exits talks (Korea Times)
(END)

