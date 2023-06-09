S. Korea fall to Italy in FIFA U-20 World Cup semifinals

LA PLATA, Argentina, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to Italy 2-1 in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Thursday, as they fell one win shy of a second straight trip to the championship match.
Simone Pafundi scored a free kick goal to break the deadlock in the 86th minute at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, eastern Argentina. South Korean captain Lee Seung-won had the team's lone goal on a first-half penalty.
Coached by Kim Eun-jung, South Korea will take on Israel in the third-place match, back in La Plata, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday local time, or 2:30 a.m. Monday in Seoul.
This was South Korea's second straight appearance in the last four at the U-20 World Cup. They finished as runners-up to Ukraine in the 2019 tournament, and the 2021 competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea have never won a FIFA men's tournament. The country captured the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup title in 2010.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)