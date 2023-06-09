S. Korea coach laments one that got away at U-20 World Cup

LA PLATA, Argentina, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea head coach Kim Eun-jung didn't hide his disappointment over the team's loss to Italy in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Thursday, saying the failure to convert scoring chances proved costly.

"We stuck to our game plan really well, but we didn't score when we had our chances," Kim said after a 2-1 defeat at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, eastern Argentina. "I think that led to this disappointing result."

South Korea dropped to the third-place match against Israel, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in La Plata, or 2:30 a.m. Monday in Seoul.



view larger image South Korea head coach Kim Eun-jung (R) shakes hands with defender Park Chang-woo after a 2-1 loss to Italy in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Italy scored first in the 14th minute, and South Korea drew even nine minutes later on Lee Seung-won's penalty. The teams traded a couple of chances in the second half, before Simone Pafundi put Italy up for good with a free kick goal in the 86th minute.

Italy outshot South Korea 9-3 and had 19 total shot attempts to South Korea's seven. But Kim said he felt his team outplayed the Europeans in the second half.

"As the match progressed, our players had the edge in focus and fitness. We were able to create good chances because of that," Kim said. "And we still lost the match. That's why the players and I are so devastated now."

The coach insisted, though, he never questioned his players' effort.

"They sacrificed for the team and gave more than their 100 percent," Kim said of his unheralded group that far exceeded expectations. "They must have felt slighted by such low expectations, but they never showed their frustration. They have come this far with a singular goal on their mind and proven themselves on the pitch. I'd like to pat them on their backs for such hard work and dedication."



view larger image South Korea head coach Kim Eun-jung walks off the field after a 2-1 loss to Italy in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea were the runners-up to Ukraine at the previous U-20 World Cup in 2019 -- with the 2021 event canceled due to COVID-19 -- and they will now chase a third-place finish against Israel.

"It must be mentally tough for the players, but since the third-place match will be our last one here, we will try to have a good finish to the competition," Kim said. "We will make sure we will leave here without regrets."

Reflecting on his preparation for the tournament, Kim said the players have been able to tap into the kind of potential that they didn't know they had.

"Every player has taken a step forward and proved they can be competitive," the coach said. "In a short period of time, they really bore down to get ready for this tournament. They haven't had a lot of opportunities on their clubs before, but hopefully, they will be able to build on this and start playing more when they return."



view larger image South Korean players and coaches react to a 2-1 loss to Italy in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)