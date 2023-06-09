Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #PPP

Ruling party to elect new Supreme Council member

11:00 June 09, 2023

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) was set to elect a new member of its Supreme Council on Friday after Rep. Tae Yong-ho quit last month over a series of controversial remarks.

The North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker voluntarily left the council after he was referred to the party's ethics committee over remarks about a civil uprising on the island of Jeju in the 1940s and a phone conversation with a presidential secretary.

The ethics committee later suspended Tae's party membership for three months.

Three candidates vying for the Supreme Council seat are Kim Ga-ram, the party's youth spokesperson, Lee Jong-bae, a member of Seoul City Council, and Cheon Kang-jung, a dentist-turned-politician.

Members of the party's National Committee are eligible to vote via their phones in one of the four sessions set to open over the next two hours starting from 11:20 a.m.

The winner will be announced at 2 p.m., the PPP said.

view larger image The logo of the ruling People Power Party is seen in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

The logo of the ruling People Power Party is seen in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK