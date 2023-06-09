Seoul shares extend gains late Fri. morning ahead of Fed rate decision

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended gains late Friday morning after gains on Wall Street, amid speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates next week following softer U.S. labor market data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.78 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,632.63 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 percent to 33,833.61 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1 percent to 13,238.52.

A jump in initial U.S. jobless claims to the highest level in 1 1/2 years in the week ended June 3 means the labor market is starting to cool. It raised chances that the Fed will put its policy rate on hold next week, analysts said.

Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 147 billion won (US$113 million) worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock selling valued at 138 billion won.

In Seoul, tech and auto stocks led gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.4 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 3 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. climbed 0.2 percent, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 2.2 percent, and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. was up 0.7 percent.

Among decliners, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. fell 0.5 percent, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. declined 1.9 percent, and Hanwha Ocean Co., formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., shed 2.4 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,296.05 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 7.65 won from the previous session's close.

