The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(Yonhap Interview) UNSC virtually 'paralyzed' in dealing with N.K. provocations; S. Korea to urge China, Russia to play constructive role: FM

SEOUL -- South Korea's top diplomat has said the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) remains essentially paralyzed in terms of dealing with illegal provocations by North Korea, and stressed Seoul's intention to urge China and Russia to play a constructive role within the system.

In an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, Foreign Minister Park Jin noted the UNSC as being the "highest decision-making body of the U.N." but that its functions are "virtually paralyzed in regards to dealing with illegal provocations (by the North)."

-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea's current account returns to deficit in April

SEOUL -- South Korea's current account returned to a deficit in April due to decreased dividend payments from overseas and a deficit in the travel-related account, central bank data showed Friday.

The country's current account deficit reached US$790 million in April, swinging from a surplus of $160 million a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

-----------------

Police raid construction union over alleged illegal street rally in May

SEOUL -- Police raided a major construction labor union under the militant umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) on Friday, stepping up investigations into an allegedly illegal overnight street rally organized by KCTU in downtown Seoul last month.

The Seoul Namdaemun Police Station sent investigators to search the main office of the Korean Construction Workers' Union (KCWU) in the southwestern ward of Yeongdeungpo early in the morning and seized electric devices and documents related to the May 16-17 rally.

-----------------

N. Korea claims dam collapse in Ukraine occurred with Washington, Kyiv in 'cahoots'

SEOUL -- North Korea claimed Friday the latest collapse of a dam in Ukraine was the result of a scheme cooked up by Washington and Kyiv in "cahoots" to shift responsibility for the humanitarian disaster to Russia amid Moscow's war with Ukraine.

The North said the U.S., Ukraine and other western countries are "basely" passing on all responsibility for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam to Russia at a time when the world is concerned about humanitarian and material damage by the incident, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

-----------------

(LEAD) Biz chambers of S. Korea, Japan agree to cooperate on Busan expo bid

SEOUL -- Business chambers of South Korea and Japan agreed Friday to work together to realize Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and a successful opening of the same event in Osaka in 2025.

The agreement was reached between the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) in a joint statement adopted during their chairs' meeting in Busan, South Korea's southeastern port city bidding for the expo, the KCCI said.

-----------------

S. Korea offers to return body of presumed N. Korean man

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Friday it plans to return the body of a presumed North Korean man found near a western island in May.

The body was discovered near Ganghwa Island in the Yellow Sea on May 19 and the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, seems to be a North Korean, given his belongings, according to the ministry.

-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea fall to Italy in FIFA U-20 World Cup semifinals

LA PLATA, Argentina -- South Korea lost to Italy 2-1 in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Thursday, as they fell one win shy of a second straight trip to the championship match.

Simone Pafundi scored a free kick goal to break the deadlock in the 86th minute at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, eastern Argentina. South Korean captain Lee Seung-won had the team's lone goal on a first-half penalty.

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)