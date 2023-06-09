SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.

(Yonhap Interview) UNSC virtually 'paralyzed' in dealing with N.K. provocations; S. Korea to urge China, Russia to play constructive role: FM

SEOUL -- South Korea's top diplomat has said the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) remains essentially paralyzed in terms of dealing with illegal provocations by North Korea, and stressed Seoul's intention to urge China and Russia to play a constructive role within the system.

In an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, Foreign Minister Park Jin noted the UNSC as being the "highest decision-making body of the U.N." but that its functions are "virtually paralyzed in regards to dealing with illegal provocations (by the North)."



Yoon says alliance with U.S. upgraded to 'nuclear-based alliance'

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday the alliance with the United States has been upgraded to a "nuclear-based alliance" under his agreement with U.S. President Joe Biden to strengthen Washington's nuclear commitment to South Korea.

Yoon made the remark during a Memorial Day speech at Seoul National Cemetery, referring to the Washington Declaration adopted at his summit with Biden in Washington in April, which included measures to strengthen the U.S. "extended deterrence" commitment to defending South Korea with all of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons.



(News Focus) S. Korea expected to strengthen cooperation with U.S., Japan in dealing with N.K. provocations at UNSC

SEOUL -- South Korea is expected to further strengthen its trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan in response to North Korea's provocations after having successfully clinched a nonpermanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

South Korea was chosen in a vote for seats on the UNSC for the 2024-25 period at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, returning 11 years after last sitting on the council in 2013-14.



S. Korea's defense chief wraps up Singapore trip highlighting efforts to curb N.K. threats

SINGAPORE -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup on Monday concluded a four-day visit to Singapore for an annual forum, where he focused on firming up international cooperation against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

On the margins of the three-day Shangri-La Dialogue that began Friday, Lee held back-to-back talks with his counterparts from the United States, Japan, China and others, amid renewed tensions over Pyongyang's failed yet defiant launch of a space rocket last week.

