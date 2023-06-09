The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

S. Korean foreign ministry summons Chinese envoy in protest of comments on Seoul-Washington ties

SEOUL -- The foreign ministry summoned the top Chinese envoy to South Korea on Friday to lodge a complaint over the ambassador's controversial remarks on South Korea's ties with the United States, denouncing the comments as interference of internal affairs.

First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin called in Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming earlier in the day, and "sternly warned" against the envoy's "unreasonable and provocative" remarks, the ministry said in a message to reporters.



-----------------

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he's ready to invest in S. Korean startups

SEOUL -- The head of U.S. artificial intelligence company OpenAI said Friday that he is ready to invest in promising startups in South Korea, where its global sensation chatbot ChatGPT has been rapidly and widely used.

"We love to support people building on our platform. Some of our teams here today are happy to help with that," Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said during a meeting with Korean businesspeople in Seoul. "We're exploring investing more in Korean startups. And we'd be very excited to explore the joint chip collaborations to develop AI accelerators."



-----------------

S. Korea's defense chief meets top Canadian general to discuss security cooperation

SEOUL -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met with Canada's top general in Seoul on Friday to discuss regional security and bilateral defense cooperation, Lee's office said.

Lee's meeting with Canada's Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre came as the two countries have been seeking to deepen defense ties, as seen in their launch of a joint committee on arms industry cooperation last week.



-----------------

UNHCR Korea holds online film fest exploring lives of displaced refugees

SEOUL -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Korea on Friday kicked off an online film festival showcasing documentary films themed on the lives of displaced refugees in various countries.

The UNHCR Online Film Festival: Hope Away From Home presents seven documentary works via the festival website (unhcrkoreafilms.com), available for free viewing during its two-week run until June 23.



-----------------

Actor Yoo Ah-in suspected of taking 2 more types of drugs

SEOUL -- Disgraced actor Yoo Ah-in is suspected of having taken at least two more kinds of drugs than previously known, police said Friday, referring him to the prosecution without detention for further investigation and possible indictment.

Yoo is charged with taking more than seven types of drugs in violation of the Narcotics Control Act, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end higher ahead of Fed's rate decision; Korean won sharply up

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended higher Friday amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may pause its rate hike march next week. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 30.31 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 2,641.16.



-----------------

S. Korea aims to form 'healthy' relationship with China: security adviser

SEOUL -- South Korea's national security adviser said Friday the country aims to establish a "healthy" relationship with China, stressing that "mutual respect" should be the foundation for such bilateral ties.

National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong made the remarks at a forum a day after Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming expressed his discontent with South Korea's diplomacy with the U.S. during a meeting with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.



-----------------

Anti-corruption agency to investigate all of NEC's hiring, promotion cases over past 7 yrs

SEOUL -- The state anti-corruption agency announced on Friday that it will investigate all employment and promotion cases within the National Election Commission (NEC) over the past seven years as part of its investigation into a hiring corruption scandal.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission has launched the intensive investigation after allegations surfaced that at least several children of former and current senior officials of the election watchdog landed agency jobs thanks to the influence of their fathers.



(END)