SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 10.



Korean-language dailies

-- Two judges of Supreme Court appointed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Amb. Xing's controversial remarks on S. Korea's ties with U.S. turn into diplomatic war (Kookmin Daily)

-- Only 1 percent survive in underground flooding (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korean foreign ministry summons Chinese envoy in protest of comments on Seoul-Washington ties (Segye Times)

-- Foreign ministry warns against Chinese amb.'s "unreasonable and provocative" remarks (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Coal-fired power generation 'pain in the neck' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Two years into '2021 Gwangju building collapse' (Hankyoreh)

-- OpenAI CEO says he's ready to collaborate with S. Korean startups (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Inheritance tax reform to be delayed (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- OpenAI CEO says S. Korea can lead AI industry (Korea Economic Daily)

