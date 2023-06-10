Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:17 June 10, 2023

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Two judges of Supreme Court appointed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Amb. Xing's controversial remarks on S. Korea's ties with U.S. turn into diplomatic war (Kookmin Daily)
-- Only 1 percent survive in underground flooding (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korean foreign ministry summons Chinese envoy in protest of comments on Seoul-Washington ties (Segye Times)
-- Foreign ministry warns against Chinese amb.'s "unreasonable and provocative" remarks (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Coal-fired power generation 'pain in the neck' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Two years into '2021 Gwangju building collapse' (Hankyoreh)
-- OpenAI CEO says he's ready to collaborate with S. Korean startups (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Inheritance tax reform to be delayed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- OpenAI CEO says S. Korea can lead AI industry (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK