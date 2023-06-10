Fifty Fifty's 'Cupid' spends its 11th consecutive week on British chart

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie sensation Fifty Fifty's hit song "Cupid" has charted for the 11th consecutive week on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

According to the latest chart released Friday (British time), the song ranked 11th, dropping two spots from ninth the previous week.

Since entering the chart at No. 96 in early April, "Cupid" had rapidly ascended the rankings, peaking at No. 8 on May 12. The achievement made Fifty Fifty the first K-pop girl group to crack the top 10 of the chart.



view larger image K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is seen in this photo provided by its agency, Attrakt. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The four-member group made its debut in November and quickly rose to stardom in late March, becoming the fastest K-pop group to enter the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

This week, the group stayed on the Hot 100 chart for the 11th consecutive week, extending its own record as the longest-charting K-pop girl group.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)