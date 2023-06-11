BTS' 'Take Two' tops Spotify's global chart

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS' 10th anniversary song "Take Two" has topped the world's largest music streaming service Spotify's Global Top 50 chart.

The newly released song secured the No. 1 position on the daily global chart for Saturday, accumulating over 7.3 million streams.

Released Friday, the song is produced by Suga and features contributions to the composition and lyrics by RM and J-Hope. The song serves as an expression of gratitude and commitment to the dedicated fans who have supported BTS throughout its journey.



