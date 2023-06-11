Broadcasting watchdog to amend ordinance on separating KBS fee collection in 2nd half: sources

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) is reportedly planning to amend a relevant enforcement ordinance in the latter half of the year that calls for collecting license fees for the state broadcaster KBS separately from electricity bills, according to sources on Sunday.

The presidential office has previously sent a recommendation to the broadcasting watchdog after conducting a public debate on the collection method for television license fees. The results of the debate showed support for separating the collection of the fees.

The proposed revision could potentially deal a blow to KBS' revenue structure, especially if many households refuse to pay the fees.

Since 1994, KBS has charged a monthly fee of 2,500 won (US$1.93) to every household with a television receiver on top of their electricity bills. The fee has been collected by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp.

Typically, it takes around five to seven months for the revision of the enforcement ordinance, but the KCC expects it could be shortened to three months, according to the sources.

KBS has expressed opposition to the decision, saying it could damage the foundation of public broadcasting and deprive the broadcaster of a key source of revenue.

KBS CEO Kim Eui-cheol, who was appointed under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, even said he will resign if the government withdraws its decision.



view larger image Kim Eui-cheol, CEO of South Korean public broadcaster KBS, speaks during a press conference at KBS Hall in Seoul on June 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

