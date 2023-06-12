S. Korea coach proud of players for proving doubters wrong

LA PLATA, Argentina, June 11 (Yonhap) -- After South Korea grabbed fourth place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in La Plata on Sunday, head coach Kim Eun-jung couldn't felt prouder of his players.

The 3-1 loss to Israel in Sunday's third-place match notwithstanding, Kim knew just how far this group of unheralded players had come.



view larger image South Korean players react to a 3-1 loss to Israel in the teams' third-place match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

"While preparing for such a big tournament, it could have been difficult for our players to get motivated, because they weren't getting much attention," Kim said after South Korea's final match at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, eastern Argentina. "But they overcame such adversity to prove their worth, and I am grateful for that. Playing so many matches on this big stage was an important experience for all of them."

This year's U-20 national team lacked the star power from the past two tournaments, in 2017 and 2019, with the 2021 tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2017, South Korea hosted the U-20 World Cup, and a pair of former FC Barcelona youth players, Lee Seung-woo and Paik Seung-ho, were headliners. Then in 2019, South Korea finished runners-up, and midfielder Lee Kang-in still captured the Golden Ball as the tournament MVP after flashing impressive playmaking skills.

Few players on this year's team had been getting regular minutes even on their respective clubs, leading to little buzz in the buildup to the tournament. But Kim's team needed just one match to grab football fans' attention, as they stunned heavily favored France 2-1 to open the group stage.



view larger image South Korea head coach Kim Eun-jung (L) consoles his midfielder Bae Jun-ho after South Korea's 3-1 loss to Israel in the teams' third-place match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

Two draws that followed were enough to send South Korea into the knockouts. The young Taegeuk Warriors then defeated Ecuador and Nigeria in succession to advance to the semifinals.

South Korea lost to Italy 2-1 in the semifinals and then fell to Israel in the third-place contest. Along the way, though, captain Lee Seung-won, midfielder Bae Jun-ho and striker Lee Young-jun emerged as future stars.

"They are the first players I've had as head coach," Kim said. "It feels rewarding to see just how much they've grown over the past year and a half."

With four knockout matches in a span of 12 days, Kim said his players had precious little left in their tank for Sunday's tilt.



view larger image South Korea head coach Kim Eun-jung watches his team in action against Israel during the teams' third-place match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

"We wanted to finish the tournament on a positive note, and the players worked hard for this," Kim said. "However, I don't think their bodies responded."

The coach said he hoped these U-20 players would earn more opportunities once they rejoin their clubs.

"They have to win those internal battles for jobs and get into as much action as possible," Kim said. "That way, they will be able to build stamina and develop a better feel for the game."



view larger image South Korean players acknowledge their supporters after a 3-1 loss to Israel in the teams' third-place match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)