Stray Kids scores third No. 1 on Billboard 200

06:18 June 12, 2023

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Stray Kids has claimed No. 1 on U.S. Billboard's main albums chart for the third time in their career with their third studio album "5-Star."

The 12-track album debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart for this week with 249,500 equivalent album units earned in the United States, Billboard said in a chart preview Sunday (U.S. time). The latest chart will be released Tuesday.

This made the group the second K-pop act to record more than two No. 1s on the chart after BTS. "Stray Kids first entered the chart in March with the EP "Oddinary" and then again in October with the EP "Maxident."

view larger image This photo provided by JYP Entertainment shows K-pop boy group Stray Kids. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by JYP Entertainment shows K-pop boy group Stray Kids. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

