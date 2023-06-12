Go to Contents
Seoul shares down 0.3 pct late Mon. morning on foreign selling

11:31 June 12, 2023

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.3 percent lower late Monday morning on a sell-off by foreign investors.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.98 points to 2,633.18 at around 11:20 a.m.

Foreigners dumped a net 144 billion won (US$111.4 million) worth of local shares, offsetting institutions' purchasing of a net 108.5 billion won.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics tumbled 0.97 percent, and home appliance maker LG Electronics retreated 0.24 percent.

No. 2 carmaker Kia sank 1.57 percent and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis dipped 0.67 percent.

Local builders were also in negative terrain, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction falling 0.64 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,292.95 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 1.45 won from the previous session's close.

