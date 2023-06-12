The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Exports up 1.2 pct during first 10 days of June on more working days

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports moved up 1.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of June due to a greater number of working days, data showed Monday, although overseas sales of semiconductors continued to remain sluggish.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$15.3 billion in the June 1-10 period, compared with $15 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



-----------------

Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the justice ministry Monday to swiftly come up with measures to further disclose the identity of assailants in violent crimes against women, his office said.

The directive came as an appellate court in the southeastern city of Busan was set to deliver a sentence later Monday on the case of a man who knocked out a woman in her 20s with a roundhouse kick to her head after following her to her home in May last year. The two reportedly had no personal connection.



-----------------

Senior Pentagon official to visit Seoul this week to discuss deterrence against N.K threats

SEOUL -- A senior U.S. defense official will visit South Korea later this week to discuss deterrence against growing North Korean threats, Seoul and Washington officials have said, amid joint efforts to curb the recalcitrant regime's provocative acts.

The planned trip by Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, comes amid tensions heightened by Pyongyang's hardening rhetoric against the allies and its provocative acts, including the failed launch of a space rocket late last month.



-----------------

Parliamentary committee passes 'Chung Sun-sin Prevention Bill' to assist school violence victims

SEOUL -- The parliamentary education committee passed a revision bill Monday aimed at providing support to victims of school violence in their recovery and treatment.

The revision consists of a set of legislative support measures intended to replace a total of 36 school violence bills that have been pending in the committee amid growing demand for specialized support services for students who experience bullying in schools.



-----------------

Appellate court to rule on 'spin kick' assailant in Busan

BUSAN -- An appellate court is set to make a ruling on the so-called "spin kick" assailant in the southeastern port city of Busan later Monday amid growing social resentment over his brutal attacks on a female stranger apparently for the purpose of rape.

The Busan High Court is to hold a sentencing hearing at 2 p.m. for the assailant who was given a 12-year prison term by a district court last October for indiscriminately assaulting the victim in her 20s near her home in central Busan earlier that year.



-----------------

(LEAD) SKC signs MOU with Vietnamese city for green, advanced materials investment

SEOUL -- SKC Co., a South Korean manufacturer of advanced materials, signed Monday a preliminary agreement with the government of Vietnam's Hai Phong city to explore potential investment in advanced materials for secondary batteries, semiconductors and other green sectors.

Under the memorandum of understanding, SKC will consider ways to invest in Hai Phong, a major port city in northeastern Vietnam, as a site for its expansion into those high-tech materials, the Seoul-based company said in a release.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea captain Lee Seung-won awarded Bronze Ball at U-20 World Cup

LA PLATA, Argentina -- South Korea captain Lee Seung-won was awarded the Bronze Ball at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina on Sunday as the third-best player of the competition.

Lee led South Korea with three goals and four assists, helping the unheralded team finish in fourth place.



-----------------

N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has voiced his willingness to build closer strategic ties with Russia in his congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's key national holiday, state media said Monday.

In the message sent on the occasion of Russia Day, Kim said friendly relations between the North and Russia are a "precious strategic asset" and his country will make efforts to ceaselessly develop such cooperative ties, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

