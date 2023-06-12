New commander of USFK special operations unit takes office

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The new commander of the U.S. special operations unit in South Korea took office Monday, saying that he is committed to working with South Korean troops to support the U.S.' "ironclad" commitment to the alliance.

Brig. Gen. Derek N. Lipson replaced Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin as the commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea (SOCKOR) and the United Nations Command Special Operations Component (UNCSOC) during a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul.

Senior U.S. and South Korean government and military officials attended the event, including Christopher Maier, U.S. assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, and Gen. Ahn Byung-seok, deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to support our nation's ironclad commitment to the alliance that has continued to grow and prosper and strengthen for 70 years," Lipson said at the ceremony. "The things we do daily as allies with regional partners ensure those we compete against do not miscalculate the strength of the United States and the Republic of Korea alliance and our commitment to winning."

Lipson previously served as the deputy commanding general support for the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) in North Carolina.

Martin, who took command of SOCKOR and UNCSOC in June 2021, will move to the U.S. Special Operations Command in Florida to serve as the J3 director of operations.



view larger image Brig. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, the new U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea (SOCKOR), speaks at a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 12, 2023, in this photo captured from SOCKOR's Facebook page. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

