(LEAD) Yoon's office says harm can be done to both countries if ambassador fails in bridging role

SEOUL -- The presidential office said Monday that an inappropriate bridging role by an ambassador could harm the national interests of both the home and host countries, referring to Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming's recent controversial remarks on South Korea's ties with the United States.

The official made the remarks in a media briefing, stressing that the position of an ambassador serves as a bridge between the home country and the host country.



PPP accuses opposition leader of acting like 'branch chief of China's Communist Party'

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) slammed opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday for acting like a "branch chief of the Communist Party of China" after Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming used a meeting with Lee to issue a warning message to South Korea.

Xing said during the meeting with Lee last week that it is a wrong bet for South Korea to believe that China will lose in the rivalry with the United States and that those betting on China's defeat "will certainly regret it later."



S. Korea calls for non-discriminatory application of EU acts

SEOUL -- South Korea called on the European Union to ensure its new acts on batteries, critical minerals and net-zero goals are not discriminatory against foreign companies, as the two sides seek to enhance trade and industry ties, Seoul's industry ministry said Monday.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said it made the point during an annual meeting of the Korea-EU goods trade commission in Seoul earlier in the day.



Seoul mayor condemns Chinese ambassador over 'diplomatic discourtesy'

SEOUL -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Monday denounced the Chinese ambassador to South Korea for "an unbelievable diplomatic discourtesy" referring to his recent remarks that warned Seoul against betting against China.

Ambassador Xing Haiming said during a meeting with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Thursday that it is a wrong bet to believe that China will lose in the rivalry with the United States and that "those betting on China's defeat will certainly regret it later."



New commander of USFK special operations unit takes office

SEOUL -- The new commander of the U.S. special operations unit in South Korea took office Monday, saying that he is committed to working with South Korean troops to support the U.S.' "ironclad" commitment to the alliance.

Brig. Gen. Derek N. Lipson replaced Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin as the commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea (SOCKOR) and the United Nations Command Special Operations Component (UNCSOC) during a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul.



(LEAD) National Assembly rejects arrest consent motions of 2 lawmakers over election bribery scandal

SEOUL -- The National Assembly voted Monday to reject a request for parliamentary consent to the potential arrests of two lawmakers accused of involvement in a cash-for-votes campaign ahead of the main opposition Democratic Party's 2021 leadership election.

Prosecutors had sought arrest warrants for the two -- Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man -- for their alleged involvement in a campaign to distribute "cash envelopes" to Democratic Party (DP) members to help then candidate Song Young-gil win the party chairmanship ahead of the party's national convention in May 2021.



(2nd LD) Appellate court raises 'spin kick' assailant's prison term to 20 yrs

BUSAN -- An appellate court sentenced the so-called spin kick assailant in the southeastern port city of Busan to 20 years in prison on Monday amid growing social resentment over his brutal attacks on a female stranger apparently for the purpose of rape.

The Busan High Court made the ruling for the assailant who was given a 12-year prison term by a district court last October for indiscriminately assaulting the victim in her 20s near her home in central Busan earlier that year.



S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week

SEOUL -- South Korea will begin work this week to build the foundations for the Shin Hanul 3 and 4 nuclear reactors awaiting final approval by the state nuclear agency, the industry ministry said Monday.

The Yoon Suk Yeol government is working to resume building the two 1,400-megawatt nuclear power plants in the coastal county of Uljin, 218 kilometers southeast of Seoul, which had been suspended since 2017 under the previous administration's nuclear phase-out policy.



S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week

SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases slightly decreased last week from a week earlier amid the country's efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, health authorities said Monday.

The country reported a daily average of 16,441 new infections for the week of June 6-12, bringing the total caseload to 31,904,667, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China

SEOUL -- A former senior executive of Samsung Electronics Co. has been arrested and indicted for stealing the chip giant's trade secrets to build a copycat chip plant in China, prosecutors said Monday.

The 65-year-old former executive, whose name is withheld, was charged with violating the industrial technology protection and unfair competition prevention laws, according to the Suwon District Prosecutors Office.



(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower ahead of Fed's rate decision

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended lower Monday as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.81 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 2,629.35.

