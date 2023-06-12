Youngster surprised by his own selection to senior nat'l team

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- KAA Gent midfielder Hong Hyun-seok got to play in the Belgian league with South Korean national team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann in attendance this spring, a potential audition for the 23-year-old.

Given how unhappy he was with his own play then, Hong was surprised to be named to Klinsmann's squad last week for two upcoming friendly matches.



view larger image Hong Hyun-seok, midfielder on the South Korean men's national football team, speaks to reporters before a training session at Gudeok Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan on June 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I didn't expect this at all," Hong told reporters Monday before a training session at Gudeok Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan, where South Korea will take on Peru at 8 p.m. Friday. The Taegeuk Warriors will next face El Salvador in the central city of Daejeon on June 20.

"All I remember from that match (with Klinsmann watching) was that I screwed up," Hong said with a sheepish grin. "I have no idea why the coach selected me. But I think he liked the way I played hard on both ends of the field, offensively and defensively."

Hong began his club career in Germany and moved on to Austria, before landing in the top Belgian league last fall. He acquitted himself well with five goals and six assists in 31 league matches.

And Hong's coach at Gent, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, thinks so highly of the South Korean that he once said Hong deserved a place on his country's World Cup team.

Asked how his club reacted to his selection this time, Hong said with a smile, "The squad was announced on June 5, but I arrived here on June 4. I am not sure if they even know I was picked."

On a more serious note, Hong said if he has a chance to play this month, he'd like to be remembered as a hard-working player.

"I cover a lot of ground, and I can make some good passes while also helping out on defense," Hong said. "I'd love to score a goal in my first match, or pick up an assist."



