(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to additional efforts to cut off funds to N. Korea's weapons programs: nuclear envoy

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States agreed on Monday to further strengthen their joint efforts to prevent funds from flowing into North Korea's illegal weapons development programs, South Korea's top nuclear negotiator said.

Kim Gunn said he and U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim also highlighted the importance of making North Korea realize that its provocations will lead to consequences.

"(We) have agreed to strengthen our efforts to more definitely cut off funds to North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs," Kim said of his meeting with the U.S. special representative in Washington.

To this end, Seoul has imposed unilateral sanctions on North Korean entities and individuals in eight different accounts in less than a year, according to the South Korean diplomat.



South Korea's top nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn (R), and U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Washington on June 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

The nuclear envoys' meeting comes after North Korea's botched attempt to launch what it claimed was a military reconnaissance satellite.

"In a current condition when North Korea has announced plans for an additional launch of a so-called satellite, (we) reviewed and coordinated our countries' countermeasures against potential North Korean provocations," the South Korean nuclear envoy said while meeting with reporters in Washington.

"We must make North Korea realize that there is nothing it can gain through provocation," he added.

Sung Kim echoed the South Korean envoy's remarks, saying, "It is important to make clear to the DPRK that its escalatory behavior has consequences."

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

The U.S. envoy also reiterated U.S. commitment to engaging with Pyongyang.

"At the same time, we have been very clear that we seek dialogue with Pyongyang, and we are willing to meet them without preconditions," he told the joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart.

"We have also been clear that we support humanitarian aid to the DPRK regardless of progress on denuclearization," added Kim.

The U.S. envoy highlighted the strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, "particularly on DPRK issues."

"The fact that two of us are doing this event together today is yet another testament to that coordination," he said.

Kim Gunn said bilateral cooperation between the allies, as well as their trilateral cooperation with Japan, will continue to advance, noting all three countries will sit on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) next year.

"I expect the South Korea-Japan-U.S. cooperation, which has become closer than ever before through three South Korea-Japan-U.S. summit meetings over the past year will continue in the UNSC setting as well," he said.

"South Korea, Japan and the U.S. will together make utmost efforts to make sure that the UNSC will no longer go silent on North Korean provocations," added Kim.



This file photo, taken April 6, 2023, shows South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn (R), and his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, posing for a photo prior to their talks on North Korea's nuclear weapons at the foreign ministry in Seoul. (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr

