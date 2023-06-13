Fixtures set for Seoul visit by Man City, Atletico Madrid

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Fixtures for the summer Seoul visit by Manchester City and Atletico Madrid were set Tuesday.

The Korea Professional League (K League) and the South Korean streaming service Coupang Play jointly announced that the two European giants will clash at 8 p.m. on July 30 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Before that, at 8 p.m. on July 27, Atletico Madrid will take on "Team K League," made up of stars from the domestic circuit.



The K League will finalize the All-Star squad sometime in July.

Plans for exhibitions in South Korea by Manchester City and Atletico Madrid were first announced in April.

Manchester City are fresh off their first treble, after capturing the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League titles this past season.

They feature all-world scorer Erling Haaland, who won the Premier League Golden Boot this year with 36 goals in 35 matches.

Atletico Madrid finished third in La Liga this year, behind the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Koke.

The K League said tickets for the first match will go on sale at 1 p.m. on June 27, and those for the second match will be available starting at 1 p.m. on June 28.

They can only be purchased by Coupang Wow members on the Coupang Play app.



