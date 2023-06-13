Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk Yeol #Expo

Yoon says he will attend BIE meeting on Expo bid in Paris next week

10:27 June 13, 2023

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday he will attend a meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, in Paris next week, to promote South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 Expo to the city of Busan.

South Korea is one of four countries competing to host the 2030 World Expo, along with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting that he will attend the BIE general assembly set for next Tuesday and Wednesday in Paris.

view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from R) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on June 13, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from R) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on June 13, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK