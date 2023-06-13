Seoul shares up late Tues. morning ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.24 percent higher late Tuesday morning amid hopes the Federal Reserve will decide to pause rate hikes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 6.2 points to 2,635.55 at around 11:20 a.m.

Investors are awaiting U.S. consumer prices data and the Fed's rate decision after the two-day meeting starting Tuesday.

In Seoul, stocks traded in mixed territory.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.25 percent and its affiliate Kia added 0.25 percent.

Local builders were also among the winners as GS Engineering & Construction gained 0.47 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction climbed 0.39 percent.

But leading refinery SK Innovation dropped 1.19 percent and No. 3 S-Oil sank 2.54 percent.

No. 1 internet portal operator Naver retreated 0.25 percent and its rival Kakao fell 0.18 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,283.9 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., up 4.4 won from the previous session's close.

