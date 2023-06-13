Number of Seoul airport bus passengers surges over 2 mln in 5 months

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The number of airport bus passengers in Seoul has exceeded 2 million during the first five months of this year, driven by the expansion of travel demand as coronavirus cases decreased, the Seoul metropolitan government said Tuesday.

From January to May, a total of 2.11 million people used airport buses, nearly double the previous year's total of 1.23 million.



Airport bus usage has been steadily increasing for 14 consecutive months since April last year, data from the city government showed.

In May, the number of passengers topped 539,000, up 1,385 percent from the same period last year. This is the first time in about three years that the monthly passenger count has surpassed 500,000 since the reduction and suspension of airport bus services due to COVID-19.

The city authorities expect the upward trend to continue throughout this year and more than double last year's total before the peak summer vacation season arrives.

The city data also showed international tourist taxis, which resumed operation in April last year, recorded a cumulative 43,353 trips up to the end of last month. The monthly usage of the taxis for foreign visitors exceeded 4,000 trips for three consecutive months until May.

